Boyfriend constructs ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for girlfriend and her service dog

An Indiana woman’s boyfriend constructed what he calls a ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for her and her service dog.
A man constructed a special wheelchair for his girlfriend and her service dog.
A man constructed a special wheelchair for his girlfriend and her service dog.(Nancy Arnett)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Indiana woman’s boyfriend constructed what he calls a ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for her and her service dog.

A viewer submitted a photo to WVLT News of Melissa Morris and her service dog Luna. In the photo, the two are seen sitting in the specially designed wheelchair constructed by Morris’ boyfriend. The wheelchair has an extension on the side where Luna can sit next to Morris.

“Just the kind of god news we could all use,” Nancy Arnett, a viewer out of Sevierville said.

Melissa purchased her dog Luna from Arnett in Sevierville.

