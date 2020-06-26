Advertisement

Assistant Chief of Cumberland Police indicted for civil rights violation

A federal grand jury indicted Cumberland City Assistant Police Chief Kenny Ray Raleigh on one count of unreasonable force by a police officer and one count of obstruction of justice.
A federal grand jury indicted Cumberland City Assistant Police Chief Kenny Ray Raleigh on one count of unreasonable force by a police officer and one count of obstruction of justice.(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A federal grand jury indicted Cumberland City Assistant Police Chief Kenny Ray Raleigh on one count of unreasonable force by a police officer and one count of obstruction of justice.

Raleigh is accused of hitting an arrestee multiple times resulting in bodily injury. The assistant police chief is also accused of directing another officer to charge the arrestee with resisting arrest in order to prevent the arrestee from talking about the unjustified use of force.

In March, Stephen Cody Simpson filed a civil rights complaint in London Federal Court. He claims in March of 2019 Raleigh along with other Cumberland Police Officers arrested him outside a liquor store.

According to the court filing, Raleigh was off duty, in plain clothes, and smelled of alcohol. Simpson argues in the complaint while he laid face down on the ground Raleigh asked, "Who is this?" after learning it was Simpson said, "You're a piece of s**t" and proceeded to punch him repeatedly in the face for several minutes.

Another officer is accused of then grabbing Simpson by the throat and slamming him to the ground. That officer currently faces no federal charges.

Simpson alleges he asked repeatedly for someone to give Raleigh a breathalyzer. No one ever did. As another officer wrote up the police report he asked again and Raleigh responded, "You make sure and write him up for resisting arrest".

The complaint goes on to allege Raleigh, along with the Cumberland Mayor and Chief of Police have, "ongoingly encouraged, tolerated, ratified and acquiesced to a dangerous environment of police brutality".

The next day Simpson was taken to Appalachian Regional Hospital in Hazard for treatment. The complaint claims he suffers from "neurological damage" the extent his attorneys claim has not yet been fully evaluated. In addition, they say he suffers from PTSD like symptoms including anxiety, stress, anger, depression, frustration, sleeplessness, nightmares, and flashbacks. He is seeking punitive damages.

In April attorneys representing Raleigh, Cumberland City, the mayor and other officers filed a response in federal court denying any wrongdoing.

We have reached out to attorneys representing all defendants in both the criminal and civil cases and yet to receive a response.

A trial in the criminal case is set for August 25. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Person killed by train in West Virginia

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person has died after being hit by a train in Kanawha City.

Crime

Barbourville Councilman charged in prescription drug scheme

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Councilman charged in prescription drug scheme.

Forecast

Rain chances return this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
I think this is going to be one of those weeks where you need to keep an umbrella in your car, in case a shower does pop-up.

State

Kentucky bars allowed to reopen on Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Kentucky bar owners and customers are looking forward to their reopening on Monday.

News

Sahara Dust

Updated: 10 hours ago
Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is warning Kentuckians about poor air quality as an area of dry and dusty air originally from the Sahara Desert moves towards the southern United States.

Latest News

State

Kentucky Department of Health issues air quality warning for Saharan dust

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is warning Kentuckians about poor air quality as an area of dry and dusty air originally from the Sahara Desert moves towards the southern United States.

News

Foster Care COVID-19 Challenges 6 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Eastern Kentucky News

Manchester to hold music festival in efforts to boost economy

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Mountain Music Festival increases the local economy nearly 60%.

Eastern Kentucky News

Manchester postal worker donates car to single mother of five

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Dystinie Snapp lost her job due to COVID-19 forcing the mother of five homeless.

Eastern Kentucky News

Downtown Hazard restaurant, Shenaningans, reopens after closing due to COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Many restaurants that were once closed due to COVID-19 are beginning to open up.