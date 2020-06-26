55 people test positive for COVID-19 at Corbin nursing home

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Health Department announced Friday that 47 residents and eight staff at Corbin’s Christian Health Center tested positive for COVID-19.

They say nearly all reported cases are asymptomatic at this time and that all family, residents and staff were notified immediately.

KCHD says the test results were received on Thursday. They are coordinating closely with the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the facility to “provide the recovery resources and support needed,” according to Mary Lynn Spalding, President and CEO of parent company Christian Care Communities.

A team of preventionists and epidemiologists are working to help the facility with its practices moving forward.

