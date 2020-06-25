Willie Cauley-Stein to miss restart of NBA season
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Wildcat and current Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein will sit out the restart of the NBA season, according to reports.
Cauley-Stein and his girlfriend are expecting a child in July. Cauley-Stein was traded from Golden State to Dallas in January. He averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 14 games with the Mavs before the season was suspended.
