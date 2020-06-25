Two Pike County people sentenced in drug trafficking conspiracy

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Amy Jo King, 40, of Bypro, Ky., and Christopher A. Moore, 41, of Kite, Ky., were sentenced in court on Thursday.

King was sentenced to 262 months with Moore sentenced to 108 months, respectively, in federal prison for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

King admitted that from August 2018 to November 2018, she conspired with Moore and Gregory Phillip Chaffins to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

According to their plea agreements, King made an arrangement to obtained more than 500 grams of meth in Atlanta, Georgia, and distributed it to other dealers and users, including Moore and Chaffins, who sold it in Floyd, Knott, and Letcher Counties.

Chaffins was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison on Tuesday.

