Tennessee GM plant to lay off 680, end 3rd shift amid virus

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (AP) — General Motors says it is laying off 680 workers at its Tennessee assembly plant and eliminating the facility’s third shift.

In a statement about the Spring Hill plant Wednesday, General Motors said it believes the best way to react to the unforeseen change in market conditions due to COVID-19 is to reduce output and continue to operate on two shifts effective immediately.

The layoffs are effective July 31. The plant employs 3,700 people total.

Company officials say the layoffs allow the plant to maintain stable production, protect brand value in sales and provide the smallest impact to employment going forward.