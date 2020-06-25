Advertisement

Tenn. lawmakers approve second tax-free holiday for 2020

The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.
(MGN)
(MGN)(KEVN)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

The state’s annual sales tax holiday happens every year at midnight on the last Friday in July and ends at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night.

In 2020, the annual sales tax holiday is scheduled for July 31 to August 2. Items like clothing, school supplies and electronics can be purchased tax-free during this period.

The eligible items include clothing and school supplies up to $200 or less. Computers and televisions $3,000 or less are exempt from sales tax.

A second tax-free holiday is now set for August 7-9. Retail food and drink sales by restaurants and limited-service restaurants are exempt during this period.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Eastern Kentucky News

Parents offering reward for information about missing Wolfe County teen

Updated: 7 hours ago
16-year-old Ashton Cannon has been missing since Wednesday, June 17.

Regional

East Tennessee man pleads guilty to killing elk, faces jail

Updated: 7 hours ago
An east Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to illegally killing an elk that was part of a university study, wildlife officials said.

Regional

Tennessee GM plant to lay off 680, end 3rd shift amid virus

Updated: 8 hours ago
Company officials say the layoffs allow the plant to maintain stable production, protect brand value in sales and provide the smallest impact to employment going forward.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Police searching for missing teen in Harlan County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The teen was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white t-shirt and black shoes.

Forecast

Rain chances early, fairly nice day later

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The morning mess should give way to sunny skies by mid to late morning. I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower this afternoon, but I think it’ll be small.

Regional

3 wanted in connection with W.Va. robbery arrested in eastern Ky.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The three people in the car are facing charges related to the traffic stop. Charges in connection to the robbery are still pending.

News

Virtual Camp UNITE 5:30

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Regional

Sen. Manchin collects more than 1,000 speed tests

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia reaches goal of 1,000 speed tests to turn over to the FCC.

Eastern Kentucky News

Closed Kentucky unemployment offices to temporarily reopen

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Those still needing unemployment help will be able to go to Ashland Community and Technical College at the Industrial Parkway Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.