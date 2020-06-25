Sporting News names Max Duffy a First-Team Preseason All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky senior punter Max Duffy can add another preseason accolade to his resume as Sporting News lists him as a first-team preseason All-American, it was announced Thursday.

Duffy, a native of Perth, Australia, was an absolute weapon for the Wildcats in 2019. Kentucky led the nation in net punting with a 44.55-yard net average and Duffy led the nation in punting at 48.10 yards per punt. He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter and was named a first-team All-American by Walter Camp, the AP, Sporting News, ESPN, FWAA, AFCA Coaches', The Athletic, USA Today, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He is UK’s career punt leader with a 46.3-yard average.

Off the field, Duffy graduated in December of 2019 with a degree in psychology and is currently working on a master’s degree in kinesiology and health promotion. He has been named to the Southeastern Conference’s Academic Honor Roll, the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and has been listed on the Dean’s List twice. He also is active in community service, volunteering at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital with “Tuesdays with the Wildcats” and “In the Huddle with KCH.”

Sporting News is one of five outlets used to determine consensus All-America status, along with the Walter Camp Foundation, the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America and the American Football Coaches Association. Duffy was listed on Walter Camp’s 2020 preseason All-America team earlier this month.