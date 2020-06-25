South Highway 15 in Vicco back open after crash
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -
Update 8:00 P.M.
Officials said Highway 15 in Perry County is back open.
The road was closed for nearly an hour after a crash.
Original Story
An official from Perry County 911 said south Highway 15 in the Vicco area of Perry County is closed because of a wreck.
A dispatcher said at least one person was injured in the crash, but the extent of the injuries are not known.
