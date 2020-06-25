Salyersville man sentenced to 120 months in prison for distributing meth

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 35-year-old Tommy Joe Minix of Salyersville was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell sentenced Minix for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to his plea agreement in 2018, Minix arranged to sell approximately three ounces of meth.

Minix and another man traveled together to deliver the meth but before the meth could be distributed, officers pulled over the pair and found about 76 grams of meth, plastic bags, digital scales and a pistol.

Minix’s home was searched and officers found four more firearms and 37 grams of meth.

