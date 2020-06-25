Advertisement

Reid Travis signs with Japanese professional team

(KSFY)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Reid Travis is heading overseas to continue his professional basketball career. The former Wildcat signed with the Shimane Susanoo Magic in Japan.

Travis played in Germany last season with Medi Bayreuth. He was averaging 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game when the season was suspended.

Travis still hopes to play in the NBA.

