Rain chances early, fairly nice day later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some areas got a little rain overnight and the clouds will hang around through the morning hours. I do think we’ll end up with a pretty nice day overall for your Thursday.

Today and Tonight

The morning mess should give way to sunny skies by mid to late morning. I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower this afternoon, but I think it’ll be small. Highs will be in the low 80s today for most. That clear trend continues tonight as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Extended Forecast

We’ll add in a few clouds with our sunshine on Friday, but it doesn’t look too bad, just warmer. Highs will top out in the mid 80s and those dew points will start to climb again. There is still a stray chance for a shower, but I think most will stay dry. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s Friday night under partly cloudy skies.

Our rain chances go up a little bit on Saturday, but I think the first half of the week is still nice. Hot, but nice. Look for highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday is a different story. A disturbance will ramp up the rain chances and we could add some storms into the mix. We’re keeping an eye on it, but it doesn’t look too significant at this point. As I’ve been telling you all week, the models have not been the most reliable recently, so we’ll update you more as we get closer. Highs will be cooler, only making it to around 80 with the clouds and rain chances.

We’ll carry the rain over into the new work week on Monday and possibly Tuesday. Highs will stay in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.