Advertisement

Rain chances early, fairly nice day later

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some areas got a little rain overnight and the clouds will hang around through the morning hours. I do think we’ll end up with a pretty nice day overall for your Thursday.

Today and Tonight

The morning mess should give way to sunny skies by mid to late morning. I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower this afternoon, but I think it’ll be small. Highs will be in the low 80s today for most. That clear trend continues tonight as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Extended Forecast

We’ll add in a few clouds with our sunshine on Friday, but it doesn’t look too bad, just warmer. Highs will top out in the mid 80s and those dew points will start to climb again. There is still a stray chance for a shower, but I think most will stay dry. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s Friday night under partly cloudy skies.

Our rain chances go up a little bit on Saturday, but I think the first half of the week is still nice. Hot, but nice. Look for highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday is a different story. A disturbance will ramp up the rain chances and we could add some storms into the mix. We’re keeping an eye on it, but it doesn’t look too significant at this point. As I’ve been telling you all week, the models have not been the most reliable recently, so we’ll update you more as we get closer. Highs will be cooler, only making it to around 80 with the clouds and rain chances.

We’ll carry the rain over into the new work week on Monday and possibly Tuesday. Highs will stay in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - June 24, 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - June 24, 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:00 p.m. Forecast - June 24, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago

Forecast

Quick break from the humidity before heat returns

Updated: 22 hours ago
We'll spend a few days around average before heat and humidity return along with higher storm chances.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler, drier day ahead across the mountains

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:15 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
After some early morning fog, the forecast looks much brighter today and is trending a little drier.

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Eastern Kentucky Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Evening cold front brings more shower and storm chances

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT
A cold front is working through the mountains this evening, bringing with it chances showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-June 25th, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5 a.m. Forecast-June 25th, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour