Advertisement

‘Prosecute the police': Protestors call for justice for Breonna Taylor at Frankfort rally

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The national spotlight shined down on Kentucky for the second time this week.

First, it was our unusual primary, then Thursday, a rally at the state capitol, with protesters pushing for racial equality.

LIVE: Protestors call for justice for Breonna Taylor at Frankfort rally

LIVE: Protestors call for justice for Breonna Taylor at Frankfort rally MORE>>https://bit.ly/3fXq4qR

Posted by WKYT on Thursday, June 25, 2020

They are calling for the officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor to be fired and charged in her death.

Taylor died after a no-knock warrant was served at her Louisville apartment.

One officer has already lost his job.

We spoke with a number of people at the rally and each of them has a different reason for coming. Some told us they came for justice, some said that Breonna could have been their own daughter.

”Breonna could have easily been my daughter, at home asleep in her bed, or my niece at home asleep in her bed with a no-knock warrant,” Adia Johnson said. “This could have happened to one of them.”

“It seems, kind of, I guess, funny, in a way, that Louisville passed a bill that’s called Breonna’s Law, but only one person’s been fired and no arrests have been made,” said Demetria Snorton. “So, it feels like there’s still a lot of injustice going on.”

People at the rally tell us they want to see something happen after this, namely, they want to see the all officers involved in Taylor’s death held accountable.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mainly dry today, unsettled weather moves back in this weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Thursday ended up being pretty nice and Friday looks pretty similar, just a little warmer.

Eastern Kentucky News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County’s Sheriff Department is investigating a burglary that happened off Old Richmond Road.

Eastern Kentucky News

Kentucky Power donates to COVID-19 relief organizations

Updated: 14 hours ago
Kentucky Power and the American Electric Power Foundation have donated $36,000 to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief in Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky News

Cook Out opens restaurant in Williamsburg

Updated: 14 hours ago
Renovations were completed in less than a month, and they are now open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Regional

Boyfriend constructs ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for girlfriend and her service dog

Updated: 15 hours ago
An Indiana woman’s boyfriend constructed what he calls a ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for her and her service dog.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Booker leads McGrath but most Kentucky votes not yet counted

Updated: 15 hours ago
Progressive candidate Charles Booker has pulled ahead of Amy McGrath in his upset bid in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes have yet to be counted.

Eastern Kentucky News

‘We’ve been holding our breath’ Kentucky Splash set to open July 1 at limited capacity

Updated: 15 hours ago
Each week the park will be deep cleaned, and throughout each day staff will clean all surfaces.

News

Cook Out opens in Williamsburg

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Kentucky Splash set to open July 1 at limited capacity

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Polly’s produce stand thriving despite COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

National

Nike posts quarterly loss after virus forced store closures

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn’t make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world.