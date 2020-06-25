Political speeches canceled at Kentucky’s Fancy Farm picnic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s premier political event will be silenced this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The political speeches at the Fancy Farm picnic have been canceled. That’s according to organizers of the annual picnic in the Graves County community of Farm Farm.

The political speaking beneath the shaded pavilion at St. Jerome’s Parish in western Kentucky has become a rite of passage for candidates in the Bluegrass State.

Some traditions will go on at the picnic. For barbecue fans, the picnic will still feature pork and mutton sold by the pound.

An online and in-person raffle will still take place.

