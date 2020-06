PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central Tyler Hunt will stay close to home for his college career, as the Hawks’ QB signed with UPIKE football on Thursday.

Hunt was a key part of Pike Central’s 8-4 season in 2019. He threw for 897 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,248 yards and 18 touchdowns, good for second on the team.

