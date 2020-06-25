Advertisement

Officials remind people to take health precautions for summer travel

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travel seems to be picking up lately but officials are reminding people that we’re still in a pandemic, so health procedures can’t be ignored.

“I think people of been tired of maybe being cooped up at home and or maybe wanting to get out and head to the beach,” said Amy Caudill with Blue Grass Airport.

Cheaper airfare and low gas prices seem to be tempting people to explore other parts of the country.

Airports are trying to make travel as safe as possible by doing things like encouraging masks and allowing larger amounts of hand sanitizer to carry on.

Getting off the plane is proving to be a bigger concern. Popular tourist destinations like Tampa and Myrtle Beach are some of the nation’s latest COVID-19 hot spots.

Travel experts are suggesting if you are wanting to get out and about go places without the big crowds.

“A lot of people are taking advantage right now seeing family and friends, it’s a great time if you haven’t seen people because you’ve been inside and if you have left the ones that you want to check on. We’re seeing a lot of people travel for those reasons. We’re also seeing people travel to some of the national parks. So it’s a good idea to get out and go to places where you can get that fresh air,” said Caudill.

Travelers returning from Myrtle Beach in the last two weeks have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks and monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mainly dry today, unsettled weather moves back in this weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Thursday ended up being pretty nice and Friday looks pretty similar, just a little warmer.

Eastern Kentucky News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County’s Sheriff Department is investigating a burglary that happened off Old Richmond Road.

Eastern Kentucky News

Kentucky Power donates to COVID-19 relief organizations

Updated: 14 hours ago
Kentucky Power and the American Electric Power Foundation have donated $36,000 to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief in Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky News

Cook Out opens restaurant in Williamsburg

Updated: 14 hours ago
Renovations were completed in less than a month, and they are now open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Regional

Boyfriend constructs ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for girlfriend and her service dog

Updated: 15 hours ago
An Indiana woman’s boyfriend constructed what he calls a ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for her and her service dog.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Booker leads McGrath but most Kentucky votes not yet counted

Updated: 15 hours ago
Progressive candidate Charles Booker has pulled ahead of Amy McGrath in his upset bid in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes have yet to be counted.

Eastern Kentucky News

‘We’ve been holding our breath’ Kentucky Splash set to open July 1 at limited capacity

Updated: 15 hours ago
Each week the park will be deep cleaned, and throughout each day staff will clean all surfaces.

News

Cook Out opens in Williamsburg

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Kentucky Splash set to open July 1 at limited capacity

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Polly’s produce stand thriving despite COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

National

Nike posts quarterly loss after virus forced store closures

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn’t make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world.