More sunshine Friday, soggy weather moves in this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will continue to see sunshine and drier weather as we head into the end of the week, but this weekend it looks like soggy weather will return.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will continue to see those mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s. We could see a little bit of patchy fog tonight, but with most of us staying dry today we should be in good shape.

More sunshine is in store for your Friday with highs in the mid-80s. There is a very small chance for a pop-up shower or two, but I think most of us remain dry. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s with a few clouds.

The Weekend

The weekend will be a good news, bad news situation. The good news is Saturday. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs in the low to mid-80s. We could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the heat of the day, but right now it looks like the majority of us stay on the dry side.

Now Sunday looks somewhat soggy. Mostly cloudy skies take over with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Like I said, it could be soggy at times. A cold front will stick around our region for a few days bringing us gloomy and soggy weather. Once it arrives Sunday, it will stick around into at least the first half of the new week. Highs will struggle to get into the 80s and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s Sunday.

Extended Forecast

The soggy conditions continue into the new week. Right now it looks like Monday we will see the best chance for rain, but that could change. Highs will remain in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Models are showing that we will start to dry out by Wednesday and Thursday of next week, but you guys know models have not been doing so hot lately. This forecast could change a lot over the next few days so just stay updated and keep that WYMT Weather App handy.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.