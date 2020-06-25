Advertisement

Local health departments announce new COVID-19 cases Thursday

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new COVID-19 numbers Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department confirmed Thursday that there is a positive COVID-19 case associated with Starbucks in London. The store will be closed until further notice for cleaning and disinfecting. The health department says the risk to the general public is low. The health department announced 10 new cases total with four newly recovered.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new recovered case in Clay County. The also reported two new cases, one new probable and seven recovered COVID-19 cases in Jackson County. Rockcastle County has one new recovered case.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported one new case who is a 63-year-old man from Perry County.

Pike County Health Department confirmed two new cases Thursday. One is a 62-year-old woman while the other is a minor. Both are symptomatic and isolating from home. Pike County is now at 71 total cases with 18 of those active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 59 minutes ago
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

National

LIVE: White House task force updates as confirmed virus cases hit new daily high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Coronavirus

Texas, Florida target bars amid surge in confirmed virus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
Texas shut down bars again on Friday and scaled back restaurant dining as coronavirus cases surge. Florida banned on-premises alcohol consumption at bars.

Coronavirus

Apple closing some stores in 5 states amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
Apple is temporarily closing 32 stores in five states experiencing new spikes in coronavirus.

Coronavirus

LIVE: White House task force on coronavirus briefing

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Whit House coronavirus task force holds a briefing Friday.

Latest News

National

Coronavirus batters Florida's economy as cases surge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The state's economy has taken a hit, and cases are surging.

Coronavirus

US sets single-day record for new coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The U.S. reported nearly 40,000 cases of coronavirus cases, a record number four months into pandemic.

Coronavirus

Birthday party leaves 18 in Texas family with coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
A surprise birthday party that resulted in 18 people testing positive for the coronavirus has left a North Texas man horrified as his father continues to fight for his life in a hospital intensive care unit.

Coronavirus

Cases of the coronavirus keep climbing in the U.S., Thursday was a record-setting day.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus keep climbing in the U.S., Thursday was a record-setting day.

Coronavirus

Some states pause reopening as virus cases near record high

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.