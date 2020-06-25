Local health departments announce new COVID-19 cases Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new COVID-19 numbers Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department confirmed Thursday that there is a positive COVID-19 case associated with Starbucks in London. The store will be closed until further notice for cleaning and disinfecting. The health department says the risk to the general public is low. The health department announced 10 new cases total with four newly recovered.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new recovered case in Clay County. The also reported two new cases, one new probable and seven recovered COVID-19 cases in Jackson County. Rockcastle County has one new recovered case.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported one new case who is a 63-year-old man from Perry County.

Pike County Health Department confirmed two new cases Thursday. One is a 62-year-old woman while the other is a minor. Both are symptomatic and isolating from home. Pike County is now at 71 total cases with 18 of those active.

