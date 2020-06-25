Advertisement

Little League baseball takes to the field

The practices, scrimmages, and games come with extra safety precautions.
By Camille Gear
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the last few months, the little league fields in Perry County have sat empty

“It’s kinda weird. I kinda really wanted to play, it’s a little weird,” said fifth-grader, Parker Maggard.

Since June 15th, the fields are now filled with bats, gloves, cleats and smiles.

“I think they would’ve showed up much earlier. I mean they were ready and parents were messaging us and saying hey we’re ready. Obviously the kids are ready,” added Hazard Perry County Little League President, Jody Maggard.

However, the practices, scrimmages and games come with extra safety precautions.

“You know kids are going to be kids. We’re not trying to keep them from touching and doing some of the things that we know comes with baseball. That’s going to happen,” added Maggard.

Some of the precautions include temperature checks for each player, a tailgate-style of seating for friends and family and a special area for grandparents.

“The County Jude is going to make that a one-lane road this year so we can have one lane for nothing but parking. So that’s going to be where they’re going to be watching games from, so they don’t have to come and be interactive as what they have been in the past,” said Maggard.

All of the kids just have one goal, to play some baseball. The opening day for the league is on July 4th.

