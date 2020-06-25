Lincoln County nursing home goes from zero COVID-19 cases to more than 40 in a month

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -Dozens of cases of the coronavirus are tied to one nursing home in Lincoln County. Health officials say the increased cases came as the result of increased testing.

Stanford Care and Rehab officials say that as of May 22, they were COVID free but within the last few weeks, everything changed.

Earlier this week they had 26 confirmed cases. Thursday that jumped to 43. 32 of those are residents and the remaining 11 staff members.

Only three patients are in the hospital with none in intensive care. A total of 97 residents are currently in the home as of the Tuesday census.

“What happened here is when they had a case, they went ahead and did mass testing, and now we are having positive cases show up out of that mass testing,” said Diane Miller with Lincon County’s Health Department.

A spokesperson for Exceptional Living Centers said they have moved several COVID-19 positive residents to a respiratory recovery unit and have increased monitoring of others. The community will also be having a prayer circle in the parking lot at 7 p.m. Thursday.

