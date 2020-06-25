Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Kentucky capitol rally urges action in Breonna Taylor death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of people have rallied at Kentucky’s capitol to urge action in the investigation of three police officers in teh fatal shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, in Louisville. Taylor’s family, hip hop artists and civil rights lawyers addressed a large crowd on the steps of the capitol to mark 100 days since Taylor was killed in her home. Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer thanked the crowd for their support. Taylor was shot eight times on March 13. Palmer says her daughter would be joining the protests if she were alive. Protesters at demonstrations around the country have called for the three officers to be criminally charged.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-SENATE

Booker leads McGrath but most Kentucky votes not yet counted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Progressive candidate Charles Booker has pulled ahead of Amy McGrath in his upset bid in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes have yet to be counted. Booker led by fewer than 3,000 votes as of Thursday afternoon. It's based in part on a dominating showing so far in his hometown of Louisville. Booker says he's in a strong position to “bring this home" once all the votes are counted. McGrath’s campaign says it's confident she’ll emerge as the nominee. The winner faces an uphill battle against Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY IMPATIENCE

Impatience grows for cops' arrests in Breonna Taylor's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. It's been three months since her shooting death in Louisville, Kentucky. So far, police have dismissed one of the three detectives who fired into her apartment in March. Protesters, celebrities and others are wondering why the case is taking so long. Protesters in Louisville say they're frustrated by the slow process. Stars like Beyoncé have written a letter urging Kentucky’s attorney general to move swiftly. The state's top prosecutor says it takes time and patience to do an investigation properly.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY-FANCY FARM

Political speeches canceled at Kentucky's Fancy Farm picnic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's premiere political event will be silenced this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The political speeches at the Fancy Farm picnic have been canceled. That's according to organizers of the annual picnic in the Graves County community of Farm Farm. The political speaking beneath the shaded pavilion at St. Jerome’s Parish in western Kentucky has become a rite of passage for candidates in the Bluegrass State. Some traditions will go on at the picnic. For barbecue fans, the picnic will still feature pork and mutton sold by the pound. An online and in-person raffle will still take place.

HOSPITAL SETTLEMENT

Kentucky settles Medicaid dispute with 54 hospitals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky has settled a 13-year-old dispute with 54 rural hospitals over Medicaid reimbursement rates. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that Kentucky and the federal government would pay $383 million to settle with hospitals that said they were underpaid. The state’s portion will be about $94 million and the federal government will pay about $289 million. Medicaid is a joint federal-state health insurance program for the poor and disabled. Leaders of several hospital systems told news outlets they were glad to have the matter resolved.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS

As party leaders age, progressive Black Democrats take stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Black Democratic congressional hopefuls is rushing toward the national stage. And they are igniting rank-and-file enthusiasm in a party dominated by aging white leaders. Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is 77, progressive hero Sen. Bernie Sanders is 78 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 80. But Tuesday's Democratic primaries showcased Democratic candidates of color who are eager to join Congress and push their party to the left. They've drawn energy from the Black Lives Matter movement, but their liberal stances on health care, the environment and other issues are also attracting support.