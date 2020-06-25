KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

3D-8D-5H-7H-8S

(3D, 8D, 5H, 7H, 8S)

16-17-26-34, Cash Ball: 5

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-four; Cash Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $44 million

4-6-7

(four, six, seven)

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

3-0-2-8

(three, zero, two, eight)

2-0-9-9

(two, zero, nine, nine)

15-22-27-33-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3

(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $33 million