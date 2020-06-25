KY Lottery
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
3D-8D-5H-7H-8S
(3D, 8D, 5H, 7H, 8S)
16-17-26-34, Cash Ball: 5
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-four; Cash Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
4-6-7
(four, six, seven)
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
3-0-2-8
(three, zero, two, eight)
2-0-9-9
(two, zero, nine, nine)
15-22-27-33-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $33 million