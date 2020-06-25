Kentucky to reopen visitation for assisted living and personal care homes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The State of Kentucky will resume visitation at assisted living and personal care homes starting Monday, June 29. The State will also resume group activities (10 or fewer) in facilities, communal dining, and off-site appointments.

“Kentuckians have patiently awaited since March 6 for the opportunity to see loved ones in long-term care facilities again – in person. We are pleased to say that plans are in place to ease back into certain activities,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander.

Friedlander hopes visitation will resume in nursing homes and in intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities starting July 15th.

