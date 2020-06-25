It started under a tent, Polly’s produce stand thriving despite COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you drive down Highway 15 in Letcher County you will see Polly’s produce.

Randy Polly, co-owner, says the idea sparked at a gas station turned into a reality.

“We stopped at a gas station because you know how women like to shop. She came out with a handful and I was pumping gas. There was a little produce stand and I said baby God wants us to open up the produce stand and she said you’re crazy,” said Polly. “She said we would be broke in two months and God just blessed us so much I can’t even explain it.”

Markie Polly, co-owner, says a business growing faster and bigger than the couple ever imagined.

“We were under a tent when we started out with the one box of peaches and the one box of tomatoes,” said Markie Polly. “We try to do all the local fruits and vegetables. From your sugar snap peas, green beans, potatoes, cucumbers, and tomatoes.”

Despite only opened since February and in the midst of a pandemic, their focus remains serving the people in their community in the place they’ve always call home.

“That was one thing that we promised ourselves when we came back home that if we had to price it so expensive we wouldn’t have it because it just wouldn’t be feasible for the people here,” said Markie Polly. “My family has been here and I’m originally from here. The outpouring of support has been phenomenal from people we’ve known my whole life to new people we just met.”

For the couple, it’s more than just the produce they sell but having faith in a plan written all along.

“Beyond blessed. I can explain what God has done for us in this community. It’s not us it’s all God,” said the Polly’s.

The produce stand is open seven days a week.

Outside of produce Polly’s sells propane and Amish built sheds and cabins.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.