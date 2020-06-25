Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

Advertisement

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Tennessee Lady Vols will host UConn on Jan. 21 in the second game of the Revival Series between the college basketball rivals. Naismith officials announced the date of the second game Tuesday. UConn won the first game 60-45 in Hartford, Connecticut, last January. The programs with the most national championships met regularly between 1995 and 2007. But UConn and Tennessee had not met until this Revival Series was arranged. UConn leads the all-time series 14-9 with the Lady Vols winning three of the past four.

