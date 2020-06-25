Governor Beshear announces 280 new cases of COVID-19, eight new deaths on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 280 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky on Thursday.

At least 14,617 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 546.

3,719 people have recovered from the virus.

375,636 Kentuckians have received tests.

The state will resume visitation at assisted living and personal care homes starting Monday, June 29.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

