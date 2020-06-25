Advertisement

Floyd County Schools releases parent survey results

By Lacey Roberts
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY (WYMT) -Kentucky’s 650,000 public school students will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and keep their distance from their peers in order to safely return to class this fall.

Students will have their temperatures checked before entering the building, “The infrared thermometers that read at the forehead.” The health department has also provided schools with the proper PPE and more than 100 thermometers.

The first step in this process?

“We are trying to hammer out an exact number of how many students we are looking at. With 16 or 17 kids in a classroom in masks, we should be OK,” said Danny Adkins, Floyd County Schools Superintendent.

Survey results revealed more than 50 percent of parents were not comfortable sending their students back to school.

“We are going to allow parents to choose in-person classes or you can choose the online program. That way we are not mandating that anybody go back either way.”

What if your student decides they want to go to school or begin online learning?

“That is going to be the beauty of the thing. It is going to be extremely flexible, you can make that decision anytime throughout the school year,” said Adkins.

Picking up where they left off, in the classroom or online.

And where a normal school week of five days, will now turn into four. “Because we will have to have that one day a week for our staff to plan for our virtual and online learning,” said Adkins.

Accessibility to lessons provided by a one on one device ratio. “Even with students that may not have access to WiFi we should be able to offer these recorded lessons from teachers through a jump drive,” said Adkins.

While the focus may seem to be on high school education, middle school and elementary students are on school official’s minds.

“Our children are not having the opportunity to interact or socialize with their peers or even with adults outside the family. I can tell you one thing for sure, students are going to be loved like they always have been and we are excited to get them back.”

Knowing hands-on interaction is a piece important to development at that age.

“There’s not a right answer but what our goal and Floyd county is what is best and not just Floyd County across the state educators wants what’s best for kids,” he said.

As teachers were also included in the survey, “Ninety-two percent felt comfortable coming back even though some of them identified underlying health issues.”

With those issues, some teachers are worried they could lose their jobs.

“Absolutely not, and here’s why, because we are still with our online learning. We are going to have teachers that are teaching to empty classrooms and we either stream it live or probably do both stream it live and recorded it as well. You know there’s a place for everyone,” said Adkins.

September 8th is a tentative start date, Adkins will know for sure once approved by the board.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mainly dry today, unsettled weather moves back in this weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Thursday ended up being pretty nice and Friday looks pretty similar, just a little warmer.

Eastern Kentucky News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County’s Sheriff Department is investigating a burglary that happened off Old Richmond Road.

Eastern Kentucky News

Kentucky Power donates to COVID-19 relief organizations

Updated: 14 hours ago
Kentucky Power and the American Electric Power Foundation have donated $36,000 to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief in Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky News

Cook Out opens restaurant in Williamsburg

Updated: 14 hours ago
Renovations were completed in less than a month, and they are now open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Regional

Boyfriend constructs ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for girlfriend and her service dog

Updated: 15 hours ago
An Indiana woman’s boyfriend constructed what he calls a ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for her and her service dog.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Booker leads McGrath but most Kentucky votes not yet counted

Updated: 15 hours ago
Progressive candidate Charles Booker has pulled ahead of Amy McGrath in his upset bid in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes have yet to be counted.

Eastern Kentucky News

‘We’ve been holding our breath’ Kentucky Splash set to open July 1 at limited capacity

Updated: 15 hours ago
Each week the park will be deep cleaned, and throughout each day staff will clean all surfaces.

News

Cook Out opens in Williamsburg

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Kentucky Splash set to open July 1 at limited capacity

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Polly’s produce stand thriving despite COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

National

Nike posts quarterly loss after virus forced store closures

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn’t make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world.