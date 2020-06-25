Floyd County Schools releases parent survey results

FLOYD COUNTY (WYMT) -Kentucky’s 650,000 public school students will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and keep their distance from their peers in order to safely return to class this fall.

Students will have their temperatures checked before entering the building, “The infrared thermometers that read at the forehead.” The health department has also provided schools with the proper PPE and more than 100 thermometers.

The first step in this process?

“We are trying to hammer out an exact number of how many students we are looking at. With 16 or 17 kids in a classroom in masks, we should be OK,” said Danny Adkins, Floyd County Schools Superintendent.

Survey results revealed more than 50 percent of parents were not comfortable sending their students back to school.

“We are going to allow parents to choose in-person classes or you can choose the online program. That way we are not mandating that anybody go back either way.”

What if your student decides they want to go to school or begin online learning?

“That is going to be the beauty of the thing. It is going to be extremely flexible, you can make that decision anytime throughout the school year,” said Adkins.

Picking up where they left off, in the classroom or online.

And where a normal school week of five days, will now turn into four. “Because we will have to have that one day a week for our staff to plan for our virtual and online learning,” said Adkins.

Accessibility to lessons provided by a one on one device ratio. “Even with students that may not have access to WiFi we should be able to offer these recorded lessons from teachers through a jump drive,” said Adkins.

While the focus may seem to be on high school education, middle school and elementary students are on school official’s minds.

“Our children are not having the opportunity to interact or socialize with their peers or even with adults outside the family. I can tell you one thing for sure, students are going to be loved like they always have been and we are excited to get them back.”

Knowing hands-on interaction is a piece important to development at that age.

“There’s not a right answer but what our goal and Floyd county is what is best and not just Floyd County across the state educators wants what’s best for kids,” he said.

As teachers were also included in the survey, “Ninety-two percent felt comfortable coming back even though some of them identified underlying health issues.”

With those issues, some teachers are worried they could lose their jobs.

“Absolutely not, and here’s why, because we are still with our online learning. We are going to have teachers that are teaching to empty classrooms and we either stream it live or probably do both stream it live and recorded it as well. You know there’s a place for everyone,” said Adkins.

September 8th is a tentative start date, Adkins will know for sure once approved by the board.

