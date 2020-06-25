Federal agents raided three pharmacies in Eastern Kentucky Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday federal agents raided three pharmacies in Eastern Kentucky.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration told WYMT they executed search warrants at Plaza Drug of London, Parkway Pharmacy in Barbourville and Stephanie’s Down Home Pharmacy in Corbin.

Court documents say Barbourville City Councilman Calvin Manis was arrested on drug charges. His Facebook page says he is the owner of Parkway Pharmacy.

We do not know what led up to the search warrants.

