Elderly man with dementia rescued by a local in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An elderly man with dementia found his way home Tuesday Night thanks to a local man who found him.

According to the Letcher County Sheriff’s Department, they received a missing person’s call around 2:30 p.m. for 77-year-old Luther Martin of Bronze Drive.

Martin’s wife, who reported her husband missing, told deputies that Martin would often wander out but normally stays in the area.

Deputies located a jacket belonging to Martin near a river. That is when Pine Mountain Search and Rescue took over.

A local man, David Holbrook was one person who assisted the rescue efforts.

Holbrook said the Rescue Team was ready to suspend the search until the next day with the sun starting to set, but he decided to keep looking.

Holbrook, who was on his side-by-side vehicle, located Martin around Paradise Lane.

Martin has since been reconnected with his family and remains in good spirits.

