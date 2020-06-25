County officials step in to help Floyd County man exposed to COVID-19

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When Eric Joseph was exposed to COVID-19, he was concerned. But that concern was less about personal exposure and more about the impact on his family.

“I explained to them that I couldn’t be locked down. If my test results came back negative, I had to get back to work,” Joesph said. “I couldn’t afford to be off work. You know, I have to take care of my kids. I’m the only one working in the house right now.”

Joseph tested negative for the virus but was asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to work.

“It beat me down and made me feel small because I’m stuck at the house and I can’t provide for my family right now,” Joseph said. “It’s been really rough.”

As the sole provider for his family, Joseph said the news was devastating. But he quickly saw light in the situation when Judge Executive Robbie Williams contacted him.

“And I said, ‘I don’t know if there’s anything you can do to help. You know, I’m worried about food. I’m worried about money.’” He goes, “‘Well, we’ll find out something about the food. Let me get back to you,‘” said Joseph.

Williams called back to tell Joseph he was picking up some donations and soon showed up with food, diapers and baby wipes.

”We greatly appreciate it more than you could ever imagine,” said Joseph.

The food was donated by local food pantries like Heaven’s Harvest, where pantry director Renee Thornsberry says the Josephs are one of many families still seeing the financial impact of the pandemic.

“Say, we usually serve 100 families a month? Now we’re serving 200 families a month,” she said.

She said the county pantries have been working to help keep everyone stocked and safe.

“We have worked with some of the community leaders to go to the grocery store and buy perishable items that we don’t normally keep and they take them and deliver them to them,” said Thornberry.

Williams said the donation to the Josephs, which earned him recognition on Facebook, was “nothing special.” He said it is just one of the ways the county is working to take care of families in need.

