Advertisement

Closed Kentucky unemployment offices to temporarily reopen

Unresolved issues with unemployment continue to plague the commonwealth. Hundreds of Kentuckians have been waiting to receive help, some going on 3 months.
Unresolved issues with unemployment continue to plague the commonwealth. Hundreds of Kentuckians have been waiting to receive help, some going on 3 months.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - For three years, the closest unemployment office for people living in Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence or Carter Counties has been in Morehead, after the Matt Bevin administration closed several offices across the state in a restructure of the system.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced thousands of Kentuckians out of work, the process to receive benefits has taken several weeks if not months after the system, and workers, were overwhelmed with claims.

Last week hundreds showed up to the main office in Frankfort to talk to a real person after they say phone calls went unanswered or were never returned.

Kentucky State Rep. Terri Branham Clark (D-Boyd) has been pushing for the state to reopen all of 30 or so offices that have been closed so out-of-work Kentuckians can get their benefits and relief at a reasonable speed.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced locations would open across Kentucky on a temporary basis to help those still waiting. One of the locations will be in Boyd County.

Those still needing help will be able to go to Ashland Community and Technical College at the Industrial Parkway Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I appreciate Governor Beshear, Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts and our House minority leadership hearing our concerns and taking decisive action to get in-person assistance on unemployment insurance claims into our community to assist those in desperate need,” said Rep. Branham Clark. “This is a great start that I am hopeful parlays into a long-term solution to assisting Kentuckians who struggle with unemployment issues.”

“We are working day in and day out to rebuild an unemployment office that through years of neglect, and then huge cuts in 2017, started this year with 12 individuals that could face-to-face communicate with the public,” the Governor said.

Gov. Beshear has said about 90 percent of those who qualify for benefits have received unemployment checks, and that many more state workers are in the process of being trained to handle the remaining claims.

Branham Clark and Rep. Kathy Hinkle, who represents Lawrence and Carter Counties, say they are working to make the reopenings more permanent.

“[This] will give many who are unemployed renewed hope that they can clear up whatever hurdles they may have,” said Hinkle. “My goal is to have even more of these regional offices open soon for in-person visits and for a longer time period. The need is certainly there.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Regional

Tenn. lawmakers approve second tax-free holiday for 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

Eastern Kentucky News

Parents offering reward for information about missing Wolfe County teen

Updated: 7 hours ago
16-year-old Ashton Cannon has been missing since Wednesday, June 17.

Regional

East Tennessee man pleads guilty to killing elk, faces jail

Updated: 7 hours ago
An east Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to illegally killing an elk that was part of a university study, wildlife officials said.

Regional

Tennessee GM plant to lay off 680, end 3rd shift amid virus

Updated: 8 hours ago
Company officials say the layoffs allow the plant to maintain stable production, protect brand value in sales and provide the smallest impact to employment going forward.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Police searching for missing teen in Harlan County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The teen was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white t-shirt and black shoes.

Forecast

Rain chances early, fairly nice day later

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The morning mess should give way to sunny skies by mid to late morning. I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower this afternoon, but I think it’ll be small.

Regional

3 wanted in connection with W.Va. robbery arrested in eastern Ky.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The three people in the car are facing charges related to the traffic stop. Charges in connection to the robbery are still pending.

News

Virtual Camp UNITE 5:30

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Regional

Sen. Manchin collects more than 1,000 speed tests

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia reaches goal of 1,000 speed tests to turn over to the FCC.