Advertisement

Bonnaroo 2020 officially canceled, scheduled for 2021

Bonnaroo 2020 has officially been canceled because of COVID-19.
(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bonnaroo 2020 has officially been canceled because of COVID-19.

According to a statement on the Bonnaroo website, “Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled. Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality.”

Anyone who has already purchased tickets can request a refund here.

The website says there will be a virtual gathering September 24-27. According to the website, the event will be " very special virtual Bonnaroo weekend including some of our favorite moments from past and present, along with some special surprises.”

More details about the virtual gathering are expected to be released soon.

Bonnaroo officials said they hope to continue the festival on June 17-21, 2021. Anyone who chooses to rollover their 2020 ticket for next year will receive free access to the virtual gathering.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mainly dry today, unsettled weather moves back in this weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Thursday ended up being pretty nice and Friday looks pretty similar, just a little warmer.

Eastern Kentucky News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County’s Sheriff Department is investigating a burglary that happened off Old Richmond Road.

Eastern Kentucky News

Kentucky Power donates to COVID-19 relief organizations

Updated: 14 hours ago
Kentucky Power and the American Electric Power Foundation have donated $36,000 to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief in Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky News

Cook Out opens restaurant in Williamsburg

Updated: 14 hours ago
Renovations were completed in less than a month, and they are now open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Regional

Boyfriend constructs ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for girlfriend and her service dog

Updated: 15 hours ago
An Indiana woman’s boyfriend constructed what he calls a ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for her and her service dog.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Booker leads McGrath but most Kentucky votes not yet counted

Updated: 15 hours ago
Progressive candidate Charles Booker has pulled ahead of Amy McGrath in his upset bid in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes have yet to be counted.

Eastern Kentucky News

‘We’ve been holding our breath’ Kentucky Splash set to open July 1 at limited capacity

Updated: 15 hours ago
Each week the park will be deep cleaned, and throughout each day staff will clean all surfaces.

News

Cook Out opens in Williamsburg

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Kentucky Splash set to open July 1 at limited capacity

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Polly’s produce stand thriving despite COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

National

Nike posts quarterly loss after virus forced store closures

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn’t make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world.