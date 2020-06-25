Advertisement

As COVID-19 cases spike in the tri-cities, coffee shop owners hope to do their part to slow the spread

Lamp House Coffee to close for two weeks
By Will Puckett
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LYNCH, Ky. (WYMT) -

In mid-may Lamp House Coffee in Lynch reopened to in-person service.

At the time, Managing Directors Eric and Sissy Rutherford were requiring people to wear masks when not at their table and limiting the number of people in the shop.

“We had pretty good business we’ve stayed steady. God has provided and we’ve paid all our bills and that’s all you can ask for,” said Sissy Rutherford.

When the husband and wife duo set out to start this ministry they did so with the hopes to bring jobs to the area.

When they shut down because of the coronavirus they had to lay people off.

Just a few weeks ago they hired one worker, and now that they’re closing down again, they’re having to send her home.

”We had just brought somebody back, she was in her second week when we decided to shut down again because of the uptick, so,” said Rutherford.

With Portal 31 across the street, and now a popular motorcycle trail running right past, Lamp House has become a tourism stop, making this decision that much harder.

“It’s hard because I just had a group of about 12 looks through the window, and it’s hard for me to not let them in and get a drink because I like serving them and seeing them. But, for this community right now, I think the responsible thing is just to take a break and let this second wave run away,” added Rutherford.

Sissy Rutherford is adamant that the decision was not made for them. It was made to keep people who come in safe, as well as the people in the community they come in contact with every day.

”It was a couple day discussion once we heard about the one person dying and then a couple more had tested positive,” said Rutherford. ”Financially wasn’t the big thing. Once again it was telling someone they had to go home and the responsibility to the community. Because personally I’m not afraid of COVID. I’m afraid to give it to you, or my grandma.”

If all goes to plan Lamp House Coffee’s doors will be back open, in some way, on Tuesday, July 7th.

