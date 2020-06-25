Advertisement

Artists talk about COVID-19′s impact on Lexington’s music scene

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 has affected all sectors of our society, including the music industry.

Local artists aren’t hitting the right note in front of live audiences because the days of large crowds are on pause.

RaeShawna Campbell, and her band the Rae’Camp Band, haven’t performed in front of a live audience since they sang at B Stings Lounge in downtown Lexington back on March 14.

Three months later, that feeling of putting on a show is a natural high that is deeply missed.

“Yeah, it is like a drug,” Campbell said. “I’m going through withdrawals you know that interaction I really miss it.”

Bands are missing money too.

“For the month of May, we lost over a thousand dollars,” Campbell said. “Some of my musicians, this is their only source of income they’ve had to go ahead and find other jobs.”

To make matters worse, this is the peak season for bands. It’s the time when weddings planners and venues are looking for entertainment.

A few weeks ago, Kenny Owens was At Cocktails Too, playing in front of a small crowd as people waited for curbside service. Owens had been playing just about every weekend for 40 years until March 3, when COVID-19 stopped the music.

“It’s weird being home on a Friday night, Saturday night, every weekend,” Owens said. “Just kind of strange for me it’s not a normal thing.”

As things slowly start to open, other restaurants Like Sav’s Grill, are setting up tents so customers can enjoy live music with social distancing. Right now, it looks this is the new normal for musicians.

“I mean, it could be a situation where we never get back to a situation where we were where you are in a night club with a packed dance floor, a packed place, you know?” Owens said. “Shoulder to shoulder and everybody is having a blast singing and dancing you know that may be gone.”

RaeShawna Campbell and Kenny Owens have full-time jobs outside of music. But they know it’s hard out there for those nationally known artists who aren’t getting paid from doing summer tours.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mainly dry today, unsettled weather moves back in this weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Thursday ended up being pretty nice and Friday looks pretty similar, just a little warmer.

Eastern Kentucky News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County’s Sheriff Department is investigating a burglary that happened off Old Richmond Road.

Eastern Kentucky News

Kentucky Power donates to COVID-19 relief organizations

Updated: 14 hours ago
Kentucky Power and the American Electric Power Foundation have donated $36,000 to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief in Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky News

Cook Out opens restaurant in Williamsburg

Updated: 14 hours ago
Renovations were completed in less than a month, and they are now open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Regional

Boyfriend constructs ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for girlfriend and her service dog

Updated: 15 hours ago
An Indiana woman’s boyfriend constructed what he calls a ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for her and her service dog.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Booker leads McGrath but most Kentucky votes not yet counted

Updated: 15 hours ago
Progressive candidate Charles Booker has pulled ahead of Amy McGrath in his upset bid in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes have yet to be counted.

Eastern Kentucky News

‘We’ve been holding our breath’ Kentucky Splash set to open July 1 at limited capacity

Updated: 15 hours ago
Each week the park will be deep cleaned, and throughout each day staff will clean all surfaces.

News

Cook Out opens in Williamsburg

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Kentucky Splash set to open July 1 at limited capacity

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Polly’s produce stand thriving despite COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

National

Nike posts quarterly loss after virus forced store closures

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn’t make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world.