146th Kentucky Derby will be held with spectators

The Derby will run on September 5.
Flavien Prat ride Country House, left, to the finish line during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Country House was declared the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified following a review by race stewards. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will have spectators, Churchill Downs announced on Thursday morning.

“We truly appreciate the leadership of the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, and all of the hard work, collaboration and guidance that state and local officials and public health experts have provided us to safely and responsibly host Kentucky Derby Week in September with spectators,” said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery. “Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the Derby. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have established a comprehensive set of operating procedures, which include a multitude of precautionary measures to be followed while fans are in attendance at our facility. We are determined to keep our customers, employees and communities as safe as we responsibly can.”

Here are the steps that Churchill Downs has in place to ensure safety:

  • - Venue capacity reductions to limit overall crowd density, including general admission, outdoor reserved seating, premium dining and suites. More information on ticketing and seating areas will be released in the coming days and also will be sent directly to ticket holders.
  • - Access throughout the facility will be severely limited.
  • - Credentials for employees, media and guests will be reduced.
  • - Barn area access will be restricted to essential personnel. Guests and parties in the barn area for morning workouts and during race days will be eliminated.
  • - Changes in venue operations to limit person-to-person touchpoints.
  • - Team member protocols established to protect employees and guests.
  • - A revised Fan Code of Conduct that establishes expectations for guests coming to the Derby.
  • Guests will be consistently and frequently encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless seated in their reserved seat or venue. This includes when:
    • Riding on a shuttle
    • Traveling through the venue
    • Going to the restroom
    • Placing an in-person wager
    • Purchasing food or beverages from a concession stand
  • Guests will be asked to wash their hands for 20 seconds or sanitize them frequently.
  • Guests will be encouraged to socially distance themselves from others when possible.

Kentucky Oaks will run on Friday, September 4 with the Derby running Saturday, September 5.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

