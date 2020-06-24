Whitley Co. woman accused of killing her family sentenced to life in prison

WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The woman accused of killing her family in Whitley County was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday.

Courtney Taylor was facing three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

According to state police, then 41-year-old Taylor shot her husband, Larry, and her two daughters, Jolie and Jessie in January 2017.

Police found each of the victims dead in separate bedrooms.

Back in February, Taylor took an Alford plea in the case, meaning she doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict her.

