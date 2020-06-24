Advertisement

Summer festivals in Kentucky faced with tough decisions due to COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve seen a lot of festivals and celebrations put on hold this year because of the pandemic. NIBROC in Corbin has gone 67 years strong, but this 68th year is now canceled due to COVID-19.

Another popular festival, The World Chicken Festival, was canceled last week.

“You know we’ve played scenario one, two, three, four, up to 100 of them could happen, and we just came out to the same point,” said Kelly Burton, co-coordinator of the World Chicken Festival.

Burton says consideration went far past her and her co-coordinator.

“So we met with health officials, safety officers, our local government, we talked to our state officials and the consistent that came back was there’s just no way that we could be able to offer the chicken festival to the safety capacity that we would want to,” Burton said.

Festivals across the state and even country are doing the same.

But in small towns like Wilmore in Jessamine county and Eubank in Pulaski County, the events won’t stop.

Both towns are continuing with Fourth of July celebrations. Eubank Fire Chief Norman Rutheford says he’s just not worried.

“We have lots of room, social distancing is not a problem,” Rutheford said. “No one has to be close to each other, they don’t want to be making more masks if they want to. It’s everyone’s choice, it’s no different than being in a restaurant or whatever.”

He’s leaving up to people to decide what’s best for them. But he is doing some to try to keep things clean.

“There will be hand sanitizers available so everyone can wash your hands with it, so we do have hand sanitizer. Everything will be sanitized on a regular basis throughout the day.”

The cancellation of the chicken festival has hit tourism in Laurel County hard. Workers with tourism say they’re hoping to get another festival or carnival going in late fall or spring to help.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Regional

Tenn. lawmakers approve second tax-free holiday for 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

Eastern Kentucky News

Parents offering reward for information about missing Wolfe County teen

Updated: 7 hours ago
16-year-old Ashton Cannon has been missing since Wednesday, June 17.

Regional

East Tennessee man pleads guilty to killing elk, faces jail

Updated: 7 hours ago
An east Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to illegally killing an elk that was part of a university study, wildlife officials said.

Regional

Tennessee GM plant to lay off 680, end 3rd shift amid virus

Updated: 8 hours ago
Company officials say the layoffs allow the plant to maintain stable production, protect brand value in sales and provide the smallest impact to employment going forward.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Police searching for missing teen in Harlan County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The teen was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white t-shirt and black shoes.

Forecast

Rain chances early, fairly nice day later

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The morning mess should give way to sunny skies by mid to late morning. I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower this afternoon, but I think it’ll be small.

Regional

3 wanted in connection with W.Va. robbery arrested in eastern Ky.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The three people in the car are facing charges related to the traffic stop. Charges in connection to the robbery are still pending.

News

Virtual Camp UNITE 5:30

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Regional

Sen. Manchin collects more than 1,000 speed tests

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia reaches goal of 1,000 speed tests to turn over to the FCC.

Eastern Kentucky News

Closed Kentucky unemployment offices to temporarily reopen

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Those still needing unemployment help will be able to go to Ashland Community and Technical College at the Industrial Parkway Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.