Reds announce preparation plan for 2020 season

The team will use two separate venues in preparation for the 2020 season.
Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton (6), Tucker Barnhart (16) and Scott Schebler (43) celebrate after scoring on a three-run triple by Joey Votto during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The Reds won 5-1 in 10 innings (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With MLB returning to play in July, the Cincinnati Reds announced their plan to return for the season. The team will use two separate venues for players. 35 players will report to Great American Ballpark and 25 will report to a facility in Mason, OH. The facility is located on the corporate campus of Prasco Laboratories. Players will report on July 1 for preseason workouts.

The Reds anticipate having thirty players on the active roster when the season begins July 23 or 24. Per Major League Baseball rules, all preseason workouts will be closed to the public.

