Reds announce preparation plan for 2020 season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With MLB returning to play in July, the Cincinnati Reds announced their plan to return for the season. The team will use two separate venues for players. 35 players will report to Great American Ballpark and 25 will report to a facility in Mason, OH. The facility is located on the corporate campus of Prasco Laboratories. Players will report on July 1 for preseason workouts.

The Reds will prepare for the 2020 season in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/ffotGpJ2Lt — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 24, 2020

The Reds anticipate having thirty players on the active roster when the season begins July 23 or 24. Per Major League Baseball rules, all preseason workouts will be closed to the public.

