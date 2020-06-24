Advertisement

Quick break from the humidity before heat returns

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Yesterday’s cold front is mostly a distant memory at this point, but that doesn’t mean we’re not still seeing a couple showers.

One last disturbance is pivoting through the mountains today, kicking off a few scattered showers, mainly south of Interstate 64. Those will continue through the evening hours.

Tonight

As that little trough is moving on out of the region later this evening, it should bring an end to any shower activity we have left as the sun goes down tonight. We can’t completely rule out a stray sprinkle but those should be few and far between as skies stay partly cloudy. Lows tonight will into the lower 60s. Once again, you’ll want to be on the lookout for fog development late tonight and early tomorrow, especially in areas that saw a shower today.

Tomorrow and Tomorrow Night

Thursday starts off with any patchy fog quickly burning off as skies stay partly to mostly sunny. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that we see a stray afternoon shower somewhere in the mountains, but this is by no means likely. Highs stay right around average in the lower 80s. Lower 60s once again for Thursday night as skies stay partly cloudy.

Extended Forecast

Friday will be similar to tomorrow, just with a slightly higher chance for a scattered storm as models have begun introducing warmer and more humid conditions to the area. Highs end up in the low to middle 80s. As we turn the calendar toward the weekend, rain chances go back up as scattered storms really re-enter the picture with multiple disturbances moving through the mountains. Highs fall back from the middle 80s back towards the lower 80s with increased cloud cover. And, if current model trends hold, it could be a soggy start to the new work week.

