Pikeville YMCA opens Wellness Center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Area YMCA broke ground on its new Wellness Center last year, with plans to open in May. Those plans were hindered due to the Coronavirus but only by a couple of months.

“COVID just put a pause on us. It didn’t stop us,” said Executive Director Shelly Justice Fouts. “You know, we’re still thinking about the future and what we’re gonna be able to bring our members and the community.”

The center, a partnership with the City of Pikeville and Fahe, is now open offering aquatic exercise for the community.

“We’ve been very blessed. The community is taking part in it. And I know some people are still learning about what we’re doing here. But we’ve had several sessions be capped because right now we’re lap swim only,” said Fouts.

The pool is currently only open for lap swimming by appointment, for one hour sessions, with a limit of six swimmers.

Fouts says the community response has already been overwhelming and she looks forward to the day they are able to open the pool for recreational swimming.

“The pool in the past was outdoors. and, so, we had it seasonally. And this is something that’s going to, you know, revolutionize our sports in the area - our fitness ability in the area. Because it’s not just 13 weeks. You have it the full length of the year,” said Fouts.

Use of the pool is included in YMCA memberships and non-members can pay to use the center. Youth entrance is $3 and adults pay $7. To schedule a time, call the YMCA at (606)433-9622.

