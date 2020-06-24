Advertisement

People trying to get unemployment help in Frankfort turned away Wednesday

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Unresolved issues with unemployment continue to plague the commonwealth.

Hundreds of Kentuckians have been waiting to receive help, some going on 3 months.

They’re lining up outside the Cabinet for Health Services building again Wednesday to demand answers and to try to get the help they need.

At one point, there was a crowd of about 150 people, but the line quickly died down when people learned they wouldn’t get any answers Wednesday for their unemployment claims.

At first, there was only a sign on the glass saying there wouldn’t be any in-person services for unemployment claims today.

Workers did set up a table so people can walk up and write down their contact information.

State officials say they say they will get back to everyone, but people here aren’t optimistic. They tell us that’s pretty much what they’ve been hearing for the past few months.

They say they want to talk to a person, not a voice recording and, after being turned away again Wednesday, people are frustrated.

“I mean, obviously you wanna get paid, but I just kind of want to be stress-free,” Byron Lewis said. “I mean, everybody’s kind of going through a confusing time right now, and then this money on stuff on top of it, it’s not helping. We just wanna be able to pay our bills in peace.”

Last week, Governor Beshear said they would also like to have more localized help for people but blamed the previous gubernatorial administration and COVID-19 for shutting down local employment offices.

At his Wednesday COVID-19 update news conference, Gov. Beshear announced in-person services for unemployment help will be held Monday through Friday next week in Frankfort by appointment only.

An online portal will be launched to reserve an appointment.

On June 29 and June 30, unemployment offices in Ashland and Owensboro will also open for in-person help. Then, on July 7 and 8, unemployment offices in Somerset and Hopkinsville will open for in-person help.

The governor’s office will be releasing more information about the in-person help.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Regional

Tenn. lawmakers approve second tax-free holiday for 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

Eastern Kentucky News

Parents offering reward for information about missing Wolfe County teen

Updated: 7 hours ago
16-year-old Ashton Cannon has been missing since Wednesday, June 17.

Regional

East Tennessee man pleads guilty to killing elk, faces jail

Updated: 7 hours ago
An east Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to illegally killing an elk that was part of a university study, wildlife officials said.

Regional

Tennessee GM plant to lay off 680, end 3rd shift amid virus

Updated: 8 hours ago
Company officials say the layoffs allow the plant to maintain stable production, protect brand value in sales and provide the smallest impact to employment going forward.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Police searching for missing teen in Harlan County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The teen was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white t-shirt and black shoes.

Forecast

Rain chances early, fairly nice day later

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The morning mess should give way to sunny skies by mid to late morning. I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower this afternoon, but I think it’ll be small.

Regional

3 wanted in connection with W.Va. robbery arrested in eastern Ky.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The three people in the car are facing charges related to the traffic stop. Charges in connection to the robbery are still pending.

News

Virtual Camp UNITE 5:30

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Regional

Sen. Manchin collects more than 1,000 speed tests

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia reaches goal of 1,000 speed tests to turn over to the FCC.

Eastern Kentucky News

Closed Kentucky unemployment offices to temporarily reopen

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Those still needing unemployment help will be able to go to Ashland Community and Technical College at the Industrial Parkway Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.