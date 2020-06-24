New COVID-19 case confirmed at Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials have confirmed that another employee of the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive result comes from testing done last week per Governor Beshear’s request to test at long term care facilities.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak long term care facilities have been aggressive with keeping employees and those in their care as safe as possible.

“We do daily screenings and health assessments of all of our employees and that has continued,” said Mark Bowman, Executive Director of the Office of Kentucky Veterans Center.

That vigorous testing led to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 after returning from vacation.

Bowman says they are looking over protocols on employee travel since their is no longer a travel ban.

“We are actually reviewing those protocols in those screenings right now to see and make sure we are doing everything we can to protect our veterans and our other coworkers.”

After learning this employee had contracted the virus everyone at the center was tested on Tuesday.

“Staff have been prepared and planning for any type of instance like this, so we will continue to follow the guidelines set forth and be very aggressive,” said Bowman. Proven that long-term care settings are one of the most difficult situations with enclosed spaces and large populations.

“Because no matter what you do or what you prepare for the asymptomatic nature of this disease and the pandemic has shown this that even when you do everything you can there’s so many variables involved,” he said.

Also involved?The Kentucky River District Health Department. Going to long term care facilities, providing FIT training.

“We go in to make sure that the respirators are sealing properly and that they’re fitted accordingly and that they’re using the PPE the best and most appropriate way they can do it,” said

Yet that still led to disappointing news. “We have found out that there is an additional employee that is now tested positive at the Veteran Center,” said Lockard.

The wing where the employee tested positive has been sectioned off to prevent further spread of the virus as the area is cleaned and more personal protective equipment is provided.

“We’re just waiting for the test results to get back for the mass testing event to see if we do have any other residence or employees.”

Hoping for negative results.

