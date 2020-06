HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ashton Reed is WYMT’s Mountain Student Achiever.

Reed is a 2020 graduate of Phelps High School where she earned a 3.9 GPA.

She was a member of various clubs and activities the most prominent being Future Leaders of America, Pike County Youth Leadership and National Honor Society.

Reed is the daughter of Sandra Reed.

