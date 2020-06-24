Local health departments announce new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new COVID-19 numbers Wednesday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19. The new cases include a 39-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a pediatric case all from Perry County and an 18-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman both from Knott County. The KRDHD service area has 85 confirmed cases and 6 probable. 55 have recovered and one has died.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) reported eight new COVID-19 cases and two probable recovered cases in Clay County. There also confirmed two new cases in Jackson County and one recovered case in Rockcastle County.

CVDHD also reported Wednesday that two of the recently confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County are associated with the Appalachian Wireless store located at the PRTC office in McKee. The two cases are employees at the store. The store has been closed until it can be cleaned and disinfected. The health department says the risk to customers is low. Anyone who visited the store on Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19 should monitor for symptoms.

The Laurel County Health Department reported four new cases Wednesday and said one of the probable cases reported Tuesday was negative. The health department says they have nine recovered cases. They have reported 84 total cases and 50 active cases.

