Lawrence County winery owner optimistic that they will be able to sell wine on-site after Tuesday’s vote

FALLSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On the ballot in Fallsburg was a “yes” or “no” vote question that could change drastically change business for one local farm.

The question read: “Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages at a small winery or wineries located in the Fallsburg precinct?”

The vote would allow Keith Moore, the owner of Savage Farms, to sell the wine he has been making for a couple of years now. For 25 years, Moore has tapped trees and made maple syrup at the farm.

“We’ve finally started doing it commercially. And we tap about 1,000 trees right now,” Moore said.

He has become connected with a handful of other maple syrup distributors across Kentucky and in other states. He watched as others made a maple-style wine and decided to make a batch for himself.

“And we really liked it, so from that point, we started making other wines, then we got licensed and we’ve started a little winery here,” he added.

Moore has made a variety of different wines, but most of them are fruit-based sweet wines.

They have a problem though, they are unable to sell win on their property due to the fact that Fallsburg is dry, meaning they cannot sell alcohol there.

“As a small farm winery, the laws, we’re kind of limited. We can only sell at events in wet territory. So this year, we have not sold one bottle of wine because obviously all the events are canceled because of the COVID-19,” Moore added.

They have applied for a distributor license so that they can sell in stores, but Moore said the sale of wine at the winery would bring in people to the area.

"You know we're gonna bring people to the farm, we're gonna bring people to Lawrence County."

Moore is optimistic but says he is still awaiting results of the absentee ballots.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.