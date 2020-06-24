Advertisement

Lawrence County winery owner optimistic that they will be able to sell wine on-site after Tuesday’s vote

Savage Farms is one of just a few wineries in Eastern Kentucky.
By Connor James
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On the ballot in Fallsburg was a “yes” or “no” vote question that could change drastically change business for one local farm.

The question read: “Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages at a small winery or wineries located in the Fallsburg precinct?”

The vote would allow Keith Moore, the owner of Savage Farms, to sell the wine he has been making for a couple of years now. For 25 years, Moore has tapped trees and made maple syrup at the farm.

“We’ve finally started doing it commercially. And we tap about 1,000 trees right now,” Moore said.

He has become connected with a handful of other maple syrup distributors across Kentucky and in other states. He watched as others made a maple-style wine and decided to make a batch for himself.

“And we really liked it, so from that point, we started making other wines, then we got licensed and we’ve started a little winery here,” he added.

Moore has made a variety of different wines, but most of them are fruit-based sweet wines.

They have a problem though, they are unable to sell win on their property due to the fact that Fallsburg is dry, meaning they cannot sell alcohol there.

“As a small farm winery, the laws, we’re kind of limited. We can only sell at events in wet territory. So this year, we have not sold one bottle of wine because obviously all the events are canceled because of the COVID-19,” Moore added.

They have applied for a distributor license so that they can sell in stores, but Moore said the sale of wine at the winery would bring in people to the area.

"You know we're gonna bring people to the farm, we're gonna bring people to Lawrence County."

Moore is optimistic but says he is still awaiting results of the absentee ballots.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Regional

Tenn. lawmakers approve second tax-free holiday for 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

Eastern Kentucky News

Parents offering reward for information about missing Wolfe County teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
16-year-old Ashton Cannon has been missing since Wednesday, June 17.

Regional

East Tennessee man pleads guilty to killing elk, faces jail

Updated: 7 hours ago
An east Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to illegally killing an elk that was part of a university study, wildlife officials said.

Regional

Tennessee GM plant to lay off 680, end 3rd shift amid virus

Updated: 8 hours ago
Company officials say the layoffs allow the plant to maintain stable production, protect brand value in sales and provide the smallest impact to employment going forward.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Police searching for missing teen in Harlan County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The teen was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white t-shirt and black shoes.

Forecast

Rain chances early, fairly nice day later

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The morning mess should give way to sunny skies by mid to late morning. I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower this afternoon, but I think it’ll be small.

Regional

3 wanted in connection with W.Va. robbery arrested in eastern Ky.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The three people in the car are facing charges related to the traffic stop. Charges in connection to the robbery are still pending.

News

Virtual Camp UNITE 5:30

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Regional

Sen. Manchin collects more than 1,000 speed tests

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia reaches goal of 1,000 speed tests to turn over to the FCC.

Eastern Kentucky News

Closed Kentucky unemployment offices to temporarily reopen

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Those still needing unemployment help will be able to go to Ashland Community and Technical College at the Industrial Parkway Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.