Lawrence County Native first NBA 2K player from Kentucky

Louisa, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday Nights, you might see a mountain athlete on ESPN 2 playing basketball.

“When COVID struck we kept chugging and chugging so they finally put us on the big screen, on ESPN because every other sport is canceled,” said Brandon Richardson.

Despite Brandon Richardson receiving an offer to UPIKE for basketball, the Lawrence County Native is living out the NBA dream through a controller.

“I’m the first Kentuckian player to make the league,” said Richardson.

Richardson won the Brooklyn Nets tournament guaranteeing a spot in the NBA 2K draft.

“I didn’t even plan on going to the league until I won that tournament. I was just playing the tournament for fun because I enjoy playing 2K.￼”

That win earned him a trip to New York for the NBA Draft.

“I mean I felt like a real NBA prospect or an NFL prospect.,” said Richardson

BRich as he is referred to online was selected in the third round of the draft by the Washington Wizards, one of more than 20 teams in an ESports Leauge identical to the NBA.

“Tournaments, playoffs. All that,” said Richardson. “It’s really realistic.”

Teams consist of five players controlling a specific position, practicing like the real team.

“We practice usually from 12 to 6 and sometimes 11 to 5￼,” said Richardson.

The 2020 season prize pool is $1.4 million in winnings.

