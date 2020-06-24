Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-SCHOOLS

Kentucky offers health guidance to reopen schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials have offered health standards for schools reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The guidance revealed Wednesday includes having students wear masks and keeping their distance from one another. Interim state Education Commissioner Kevin Brown says the guidance is aimed at keeping schools open while protecting students, staff and communities. Brown says when students are moving, they need to wear masks. The state set a 6-foot social distancing requirement in classrooms but will allow exceptions. Brown says when students are seated closer than that, mask wearing will be required.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE

Kentucky Democrats begin wait for Senate election results

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Democratic Senate primary to determine who challenges Republican Mitch McConnell has gone into overtime. On Wednesday, the candidates anxiously awaited the counting of absentee ballots. The suspense could continue until next Tuesday — a week after the election. That's when county clerks have to submit vote totals to the secretary of state’s office. After months of voter outreach amid the coronavirus pandemic, the campaigns for Amy McGrath and Charles Booker hunkered down to await their electoral fate. On the day after the primary election, both campaigns looked for signs from early returns that could foreshadow the eventual outcome.

ALUMINUM MILL-APPALACHIA

Braidy Industries hires new CEO to oversee mill project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has hired a longtime metals industry executive as its CEO. Don Foster will serve as CEO and acting president of Braidy Industries. His new role comes as Braidy tries to complete financing for the massive mill project in northeastern Kentucky. Foster previously served as an officer at United States Steel Corp. Braidy says its planned mill in northeastern Kentucky is projected to create more than 1,000 constructions jobs and 550 full-time mill jobs.

FARM TECHNOLOGY-BESHEAR

Beshear announces agreement to promote farm tech in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced an international agreement with the Dutch government and other international partners to promote farm technology in Kentucky. The agreement announced Wednesday was initiated by AppHarvest and involves other companies that Beshear said are “reimagining the future of farming.” It follows up on a campaign pledge Beshear made last year to promote high-tech farming in the Bluegrass State. The partnership establishes an advisory council and launches a series of research programs, construction of “a center of excellence” and the building of additional private infrastructure similar to an AppHarvest farm set to open this fall in Morehead.

MURDER FOR HIRE

Kentucky imam sentenced to 2 years in kidnapping plot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky Islamic leader was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to kidnap a man who owed him money. Former Lexington imam Mahmoud Shaker Shalash will also serve five years of supervised release after his two-year prison sentence. Shalash was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and forfeit $81,861.99. Shalash pleaded guilty in January to conspiring to kidnap someone and two counts of money laundering. The former imam of the Islamic Center of Lexington was also accused of trying to hire a hit man in May 2019, but that count was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

LAKE BODY

Texas man charged in connection with body found in container

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a woman in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents believe 60-year-old Jeffery Rogers of Arlington, Texas, used a boat rented in Paris, Tennessee, to dispose of the body. Kentucky State Police said earlier that the woman was identified as 41-year-old Traci L. Jones of Granbury, Texas. Rogers was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police say he was arrested Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, with bond set at $1 million.