Ky. officials announce long-awaited guidelines for upcoming school year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In all areas of our lives, we’re adjusting to a new normal due to COVID-19.

After Gov. Beshear’s Wednesday COVID-19 news conference, we’re now getting a better idea of what that new normal will be like for Kentucky students.

State officials emphasized things we’re already used to, like staying six feet apart, wearing masks, and washing hands. But, there’s more than just that.

We heard from Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and interim Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown.

They announced requirements that do revolve around all students wearing masks when in hallways or when within six feet of another student and on school buses.

They recognize that classroom sizes will need to change but it's not always possible.

Students will also be screened with a temp check when they walk in and sent home if they are running a temperature.

Officials say these are steps that need to be taken to keep the school year going.

“We are willing to also allow flexibilities to our school districts that will support them in being able to implement these safety expectations for our students,” Lt. Governor Coleman said. “It is not fair to just put new expectations on hundreds of thousands of children that come to the same school building every day, without also allowing for our schools to be able to innovate and to be able to change the way they do things in the name of health and safety.”

Some other big news out of the news conference. Normally, a school district only has 10 NTI days, but that has been lifted in the case an outbreak does occur.

Many school districts have been cautious about setting start dates. We know Fayette County was waiting to hear from state officials before they send out their re-opening plan.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.