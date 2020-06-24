Governor Beshear discusses AgriTech, COVID-19 and the election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear says he wants to build America's AgriTech capital in Kentucky.

He is signing an international agreement with 16 other partner organizations, including the Dutch government, that Beshear says are committed to the same goal.

The Governor also established an AgriTech Advisory Council to guide the commonwealth’s increased focus on this industry that he says will expand the state’s economy and create jobs for Kentuckians. He also announced the state launched a new website, Kentucky AgriTech, agritech.ky.gov.

The international agreement group was brought together by AppHarvest, which is creating one of the largest controlled environment agriculture facilities in the world in Morehead, which is expected to open this fall.

WYMT's Steve Hensley interviewed Governor Beshear and AppHarvest founder and CEO Jonathan Webb Wednesday afternoon about the international agreement and what it will mean for Eastern Kentucky. He also talked to the governor about recent COVID-19 trends, the continuing issues with unemployment and the primary election. Click on the link above to see the full interview.

