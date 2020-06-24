Gov. Beshear, Sen. McConnell secures $383 million for rural hospitals in settlement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Governor Andy Beshear announced $383 million in state and federal dollars for 54 rural hospitals Wednesday.

The settlement convinced the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to offer funding in combination with the state’s liability of $93.9 million. The previous administration budgeted about $425 million in state funding to settle the case. Beshear said the settlement saved the state more than $300 million and provides long-awaited funds immediately back to rural hospitals.

“The funding is much-needed relief to our rural hospitals and health care workers that have been on the frontlines helping to fight the global pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “The hard work from our office along with support from Majority Leader McConnell and federal partners has resulted in millions of dollars in savings to the state and immediate payment to our rural hospitals. We expect to be issuing checks as early as next week.”

“In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, I’m proud to work with the Trump Administration and Gov. Beshear to deliver urgently needed resources for more than 50 of Kentucky’s rural hospitals,” said Senate Majority Leader McConnell. “As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I’m constantly working to direct national attention and federal resources to rural America, and especially Kentucky. The medical professionals at our rural hospitals have shown their courage and dedication every day throughout this pandemic, and it’s my privilege to thank and support them.”

Pikeville Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Donovan Blackburn said, “I want to thank Governor Beshear and Senator McConnell for bringing a positive resolution to this longstanding issue. The $8,043,076 that our hospital will receive could not come at a better time and will make a significant difference in our ability to deal with the ongoing pandemic and its financial impact. I am glad to see actions that help preserve and protect Kentucky’s hospital infrastructure to enable hospitals to continue to provide vital health care access across the commonwealth.”

