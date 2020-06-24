Advertisement

Gov. Beshear, Sen. McConnell secures $383 million for rural hospitals in settlement

Photo courtesy MGN Online Image Id: 353462<br />11/22/2016
Photo courtesy MGN Online Image Id: 353462<br />11/22/2016(KMVT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Governor Andy Beshear announced $383 million in state and federal dollars for 54 rural hospitals Wednesday.

The settlement convinced the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to offer funding in combination with the state’s liability of $93.9 million. The previous administration budgeted about $425 million in state funding to settle the case. Beshear said the settlement saved the state more than $300 million and provides long-awaited funds immediately back to rural hospitals.

“The funding is much-needed relief to our rural hospitals and health care workers that have been on the frontlines helping to fight the global pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “The hard work from our office along with support from Majority Leader McConnell and federal partners has resulted in millions of dollars in savings to the state and immediate payment to our rural hospitals. We expect to be issuing checks as early as next week.”

“In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, I’m proud to work with the Trump Administration and Gov. Beshear to deliver urgently needed resources for more than 50 of Kentucky’s rural hospitals,” said Senate Majority Leader McConnell. “As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I’m constantly working to direct national attention and federal resources to rural America, and especially Kentucky. The medical professionals at our rural hospitals have shown their courage and dedication every day throughout this pandemic, and it’s my privilege to thank and support them.”

Pikeville Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Donovan Blackburn said, “I want to thank Governor Beshear and Senator McConnell for bringing a positive resolution to this longstanding issue. The $8,043,076 that our hospital will receive could not come at a better time and will make a significant difference in our ability to deal with the ongoing pandemic and its financial impact. I am glad to see actions that help preserve and protect Kentucky’s hospital infrastructure to enable hospitals to continue to provide vital health care access across the commonwealth.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Regional

Tenn. lawmakers approve second tax-free holiday for 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a second tax-free holiday for restaurant sales in 2020.

Eastern Kentucky News

Parents offering reward for information about missing Wolfe County teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
16-year-old Ashton Cannon has been missing since Wednesday, June 17.

Regional

East Tennessee man pleads guilty to killing elk, faces jail

Updated: 7 hours ago
An east Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to illegally killing an elk that was part of a university study, wildlife officials said.

Regional

Tennessee GM plant to lay off 680, end 3rd shift amid virus

Updated: 8 hours ago
Company officials say the layoffs allow the plant to maintain stable production, protect brand value in sales and provide the smallest impact to employment going forward.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Police searching for missing teen in Harlan County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The teen was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white t-shirt and black shoes.

Forecast

Rain chances early, fairly nice day later

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The morning mess should give way to sunny skies by mid to late morning. I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower this afternoon, but I think it’ll be small.

Regional

3 wanted in connection with W.Va. robbery arrested in eastern Ky.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The three people in the car are facing charges related to the traffic stop. Charges in connection to the robbery are still pending.

News

Virtual Camp UNITE 5:30

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Regional

Sen. Manchin collects more than 1,000 speed tests

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia reaches goal of 1,000 speed tests to turn over to the FCC.

Eastern Kentucky News

Closed Kentucky unemployment offices to temporarily reopen

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Those still needing unemployment help will be able to go to Ashland Community and Technical College at the Industrial Parkway Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.